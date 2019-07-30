Former Red Sox star Ortiz happy to be home after shooting

In this file photo taken August 12, 2016, workers unfurl a new banner to honour David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 30 — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, thanking fans for their prayers and good wishes, said yesterday he’s happy to be with family seven weeks after he was shot in his native Dominican Republic.

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I’m here safe is priceless,” Ortiz said in an Instagram post that featured photos of a feast of steak, pasta and fish being prepared.

“Too bad I can’t crush food yet!!!!” added Ortiz, who was shot on June 9 as he sat in a nightclub in his hometown of Santo Domingo.

The retired Major League Baseball star had emergency surgery that night and was then flown to a Boston area hospital for further surgery and treatment, finally leaving hospital on Friday.

The investigation of the shooting continues, but authorities in the Dominican Republic said Ortiz was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

In a separate statement released through a public relations firm, the 43-year-old thanked the Red Sox for providing the club’s plane to fly him to Boston and for their continued support during treatment for serious injuries.

He also thanked the fans of “Red Sox Nation” and supporters in the Dominican Republic who have offered their support and prayers.

“Big Papi will be back soon,” he said in the statement. — AFP