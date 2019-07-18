Peng Soon- Liu Ying in Indonesian Open quarter-finals

Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying beat the South Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yujung, 21-19, 21-15 in the second round. ― Reuters pic

JAKARTA, July 18 ― Two national mixed doubles made it to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Indonesian Open Championship here.

The runners-up in the 2018 edition, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying who targeted to emerge as champions in the current edition, beat the South Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yujung, 21-19, 21-15 in the second round.

The fifth seeded Peng Soon-Liu Ying pair, who won in straight sets in 44 minutes, appeared more confident compared to the action in the early round yesterday.

“Our game was more convincing today compared to the early round yesterday when we were forced to play three sets,” said Peng Soon.

They were set to meet the winner of the match involving the Indonesian doubles pair of Tontowi Ahmad-Winny Oktavina Kandow and Thailand’s D Phuangphuapet-Savitree Amitrapai in the quarter-finals.

In another second round action at the Istora Senayan Stadium, the national mixed doubles pair of Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing beat Tang Chu Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, 21-15, 21-14.

They would meet the English mixed doubles pair, Chris Adcock-Gabrielle Adcock in the quarter-finals. ― Bernama