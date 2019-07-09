Official Liverpool FC supporters and retro jerseys available in Malaysia at the end of the month

Selangor Mentri Besar and Liverpool FC fan Amirudin Shari receives a signed supporters’ jersey from Noble Distribution Services Holdings director Munas Van Boonstra. ― Pictures by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 ― If you are a Liverpool FC fan and haven’t gotten the club’s 2019/20 season supporters’ jersey, here’s some good news for you.

Singapore-based Noble Distribution Services (NDS) Holdings has announced that the company will be distributing the official Liverpool FC supporters and retro jersey in various Asean markets and Australia at the end of the month.

In an unveiling ceremony held at KL Gateway Mall in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, NDS Holdings announced the club’s latest supporters’ jersey in the same colourway for both the current home and away shirts ― will be available at selected local retailers and e-commerce platforms, including, Al-Ikhsan, Parkson Malaysia, Lazada, Shopee, Presto Mall and Jesselton Reds.

The distributor also hinted that the third colourway will be available by the end of the month.

NDS Holdings director Munas Van Boonstra said they are excited to be working with a world-class club with a wonderful history and the most passionate fans all around the world.

“We look forward to helping Liverpool FC connect and engage with their fans through our retail knowledge and network in the Asean and Australian region,” she added.

The ceremony was attended by Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, a Liverpool FC fan himself since 1989.

Also present were Liverpool FC retail international business development director Debbie Hall, international retail manager Paul Owen, Liverpool FC fans and local celebrities, including, Altimet, Afdlin Shauki, Reem Shahwa, Harvinth Skin, Papi Zak and Rafidah Ibrahim.

The supporters’ jersey will be available in Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam through NDS Holdings’ retailers.

Priced at RM99, the club’s supporters’ jersey is designed to be accessible for the Asean market and reduce counterfeiting.

The supporters' and retro jerseys will be available at selected local retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

NDS Holdings will also be distributing the official Liverpool FC retro jersey range that features iconic shirt designs that have represented special moments in the club’s history.

The kit has been re-engineered to ensure that Kopites (Liverpool FC fans) have access to a replica shirt that represents the club’s rich history on the pitch.

The retro jersey collection will be available in Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam from August onwards, starting from RM199.