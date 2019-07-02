No sporting events to be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium prior to FA Cup finals

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium has an 87,411 capacity. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — There will be no sporting events held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium prior to the 2019 FA Cup final between Perak and Kedah scheduled for July 27 to ensure the teams can play on the best possible pitch.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd said the assurance by the Malaysian Stadium Corporation was to allay fears of the two competing teams over poor pitch conditions that have plagued the venue in the past.

He said PSM had confirmed that the memorable pitch where the official opening ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games was held in 1998, would remain closed until the final.

“Following the two 2022 World Cup qualifying matches held the other day, Kedah and Perak, voiced out similar concerns, and the stadium officials have confirmed that from today until July 27, there would be improvements and routine care exercise carried out to ensure that similar issues do not recur,” he said during a press conference after chairing the 2019 FA Cup 2019 Finals organising committee meeting here, today.

Perak have won the title in 1990 and 2004, while Kedah have been champions four times, with the latest being the 2017 edition. — Bernama