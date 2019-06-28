Brazil fined US$15,000 over homophobic chants at Copa opener against Bolivia

Brazil fans inside the stadium before the match against Paraguay June 27, 2019. ― Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, June 28 ― Brazil's football federation has been fined US$15,000 over homophobic chanting by fans during the host nation's Copa America opener against Bolivia, the South American Football Confederation said yesterday.

In addition to the chants at goal kicks, Brazilian fans in the 46,000 crowd at the Morumbi stadium on June 14 also lit flares as their side won 3-0.

The host nation advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament yesterday after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties. The two sides were tied 0-0 after 90 minutes. ― Reuters