Hamilton attends Lagerfeld memorial, misses media duties

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the podium celebrates winning the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, April 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 20 — Lewis Hamilton was excused his media duties at the French Grand Prix today, allowing him to attend a memorial event for fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The defending five-time world champion and current series leader requested permission to go to Paris and honour memories of his friend who died in February aged 85.

Hamilton was granted absence by Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.

He was also allowed to be absent from media duties at last month’s Monaco Grand Prix, days after the death of Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda.

Hamilton was expected to arrive at Le Castellet this evening. — AFP