Melaka United hope for boost from two new import players

JASIN, May 25 — The presence of two new import players in Melaka United is expected to invigorate the team after the team lost their key players to injuries, says Melaka United Soccer Association (MUSA) president Adly Zahari.

Adly who is also Malacca Chief Minister, said the Mousedeers badly needed an uplift from the new players to collect more points in the second round of Super League this season.

“We have several plans for Melaka as we know our performance depended on the form of import players but some are benched due to injuries.

“So we are making several changes by taking two new players and hope to conduct more training assessments and we are confident the squad would step up their play in the second round,” he told reporters after opening a Dodol Making programme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri organised by the Kampung Community Management Council (MPKK) in Kampung Merlimau Tengah here today.

He said the performance of the two new players would be evaluated in the match against Perak tonight at Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

Yesterday, MUSA in a statement announced Melaka United are bringing in two new import players, Davy Claude Angan of Ivory Coast and Dominik Balic of Crotia at the second transfer window to strengthen the team. — Bernama