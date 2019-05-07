Toh Ee Wei: I’m not ready to return to BAM training camp

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The three-month period to fully recover from chronic sinus problems is inadequate for national shuttler Toh Ee Wei to get fit.

The 18-year-old admitted that she wasn’t fully prepared to return to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) training camp at the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara.

Despite undergoing surgery last December, she was worried that the sinus problem could recur and at the same time affect her preparation mentally and physically.

“I’m not sure about this sinus problem, I don’t know when it will come back. Previously, I came back to the training camp, my nose bleeds during training.

“At the moment I’m not ready (to be back at BAM). I can only return to BAM when I’m mentally strong, my physical is in good condition and good performance,” she told Bernama.

Toh, who partnered Pearly Tan, is a new prospect for the women’s doubles event after winning two major tournaments last year.

Toh-Pearly emerged as the runner-up in the Asian Junior Badminton Championships and World Junior Badminton Championships in Canada, in July and November last year.

Following their achievement, they were absorbed into the senior squads in December and under the supervision of head coach Rosman Razak.

However, Toh left the national badminton squad for a long vacation after undergoing nasal surgery.

It is learned that players from Melaka left BAM in February and are required to report themselves at BAM training camp today. — Bernama