Everton's Gomes charged with violent conduct

LONDON, April 16 ― Everton's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes has been charged with violent conduct after their 2-0 defeat by Fulham in the Premier League, the English Football Association said yesterday.

Gomes, on loan from Barcelona, faces a potential three-match ban for an alleged stamp on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic at Craven Cottage.

The incident in the 95th minute of the match was missed by referee Lee Probert, but was caught by the FA after a review of video evidence.

Gomes, 25, has until 1800 BST today to respond to the charge. ― Reuters