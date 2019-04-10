Lin Dan ends battle prematurely at Singapore Badminton Open

China’s Lin Dan hits a return against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama during their men’s singles quarter-final match at the 2019 Malaysia Open badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2019. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, April 10 — Lin Dan who has just clinched his second title in the Malaysia Open last weekend, gave way to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark to enter the next round of the Singapore Badminton Open 2019 held at the Indoor Stadium here today.

It was made to understand that Lin Dan had to end his journey at the tournament which offers a total prize money of US$355,000 (RM1.46 million), due “spasm on his left thigh muscle”.

The first set lasted only 14 minutes when Axelsen, the third seed was leading 20-13 at that time.

“I have used up a considerable amount of stamina due to the Malaysia Open last week. I felt that I had to be prudent as the Sudirman Cup and the Olympics qualifying are coming up and I didn’t want to risk any serious injury,” said Lin Dan to reporters.

Meanwhile, national shuttler, Lee Zii Jia sailed through to the next round after beating Lee Hyun Il of South Korea 21-19 21-16 but Liew Daren went down gallantly to Kenta Nishimoto of Japan after a hard fought 19-21, 21-18, 22-20 game.

In the mixed doubles, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing upset second seeds Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan, 16-21, 21-18, 21-15 to enter the second round.

However, seventh seeded Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia just needed 33 minutes to tame another Malaysian pair Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei 21-18 21-14.

Sixth seeds Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie made short work of Indonesian pair Alfian Eko Prasetya-Marsheilla Gischa Islami in 21-18, 21-16.

Fourth seeded pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying subdued host country’s Hee Yong Kai Terry-Wong Jia Ying Crystal 21-18, 22-20.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair Chooi Kah Ming-Low Juan Shen were through to the second round after beating compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, 8-21 21-16 21-18. — Bernama