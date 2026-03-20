KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Muslims in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia will celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow (March 21).

In SINGAPORE, Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said based on the imkanur rukyah criteria agreed upon by MABIMS (Ministers of Religious of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore), the crescent moon of Syawal was too low above Singapore’s horizon at sunset yesterday and could not be sighted.

“This means that tomorrow (Friday) marks the completion of the month of Ramadan at 30 days for us in Singapore, and the beginning of the month of Syawal for the year 1447H falls on the day after tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, 2026,” he said in a video clip uploaded onto the Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) website yesterday.

In JAKARTA, Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Nasruddin Umar said the date of 1 Syawal was determined through an ‘isbat’ (confirmation) meeting yesterday, after the hilal (new moon) was not observed nationwide based on both astronomical calculations (hisab) and physical sighting (rukyah).

Based on hisab data, he said the hilal did not meet the visibility criteria set by MABIMS, a regional standard adopted by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, which requires specific thresholds in moon altitude and angular separation to confirm visibility.

In BANGKOK, Thailand’s Sheikhul Islam Arun Boonchom announced via a Facebook Live broadcast that Muslims in the kingdom will celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow after the moon was not sighted following sunset yesterday.

Islamic councils in 40 provinces conducted moon sightings yesterday.

Thailand is home to about 10 million Muslims, most of whom reside in the southern provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Meanwhile, Cambodia will also join its neighbours in celebrating Eid al-Fitr tomorrow.

Grand Mufti of Cambodia and Chairman of the Highest Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Cambodia Kamaruddin Yusof made the announcement yesterday. — Bernama