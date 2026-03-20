SINGAPORE — A 63-year-old man has been charged over a string of thefts involving women’s clothing, shoes, and parcels today, according to The Straits Times.

Chinese national Li Zhu faces five theft charges and one charge of fraudulent possession of property.

The Straits Times reported that Li allegedly stole a parcel containing a bra and women’s loungewear worth over S$180 on March 16 at Bidadari Park Drive, followed by a parcel containing a phone case worth about S$3 the next day in the same area.

He is also accused of stealing a pair of leather sandals valued at around S$15 on March 14 at Mount Vernon Road.

Earlier, on February 28, Li allegedly took three shirts and three pairs of pants worth about S$300 from a dryer at a laundromat in Serangoon.

On March 12, he is said to have stolen multiple pieces of women’s clothing from the same laundromat, according to the report.

The police told The Straits Times that the thefts were reported at various locations between February 28 and March 17.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified Li through CCTV footage and ground enquiries, arresting him on March 18.

Several items not belonging to him were recovered and seized during the arrest.

Li’s case has been adjourned to April 2. Theft in Singapore carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both. Fraudulent possession of property carries a maximum of one year in jail, a fine of up to S$3,000, or both.