PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — The government has reaffirmed its commitment to a phased and principled institutional reform agenda, calling the review of the Attorney General (AG) and Public Prosecutor separation Bill as a core part of its efforts to enhance Malaysia’s democratic framework.

In a statement, the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department underscored that the decision to refer the Bill to a Special Select Committee reflects the MADANI Government’s responsible approach to enacting significant legislative change.

The move ensures the constitutional amendment is examined horoughly, inclusively and based on the principles of the rule of law, the division said.

The bipartisan committee, comprising both government and opposition MPs, is tasked with scrutinising the Bill and its accountability mechanisms.

This process is being highlighted as a crucial part of the checks and balances inherent in a parliamentary democracy, BHEUU said.

“This step reflects the MADANI Government’s responsible approach,” the statement said, adding that the goal is to build a strong foundation for the landmark reform before it is tabled again in the Dewan Rakyat.

BHEUU also pointed out that this inclusive method is a standard parliamentary practice, drawing parallels with the handling of the anti-party hopping law in 2022 and the Tobacco Products Control Bill.

The reform process has already involved cross-party discussions with various parliamentary select committees.

Now, the new special committee is expected to widen this engagement by inviting legal experts, academics, and civil society organisations to provide their views and help strengthen the Bill.

BHEUU then reiterated its commitment to implementing institutional reforms that are “grounded in the Constitution, in order to strengthen the rule of law and the people’s confidence in the nation’s institutions.”

The Bill was withdrawn on the last day of the session on Tuesday.