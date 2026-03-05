SINGAPORE, March 5 — Singapore residents stranded in the Middle East finally returned home on Thursday, with the first repatriation flight landing at Changi Airport after days of uncertainty and repeated cancellations.

According to CNA, Emirates flight EK314 departed Dubai at 9pm local time on Wednesday and touched down just after 8.15am Thursday.

The airline had announced a limited series of repatriation and freighter flights earlier this week in response to the escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Carl Rajoo, 43, who had been stranded in Dubai for four days following a business trip, described the journey home as “very stressful” and said he felt “very relieved” upon landing.

He had originally been scheduled to fly back last Saturday but was denied boarding without prior notice.

“I didn't even know the flight was cancelled when I arrived at the airport. It was a bit overwhelming,” he said.

After securing a hotel and coordinating with his company, he finally managed to get a spot on Wednesday night’s flight. His earlier 2.30am flight that same day had also been scrapped.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions in the Middle East have urged citizens stranded in the region to register for assisted departures via an online survey, while also advising everyone to defer travel to the area until further notice.

On the flight, Rajoo said he felt largely safe once airspace was reopened.

“The only real fears were at the start, with more missile warnings and explosions,” he added.

Waiting at Changi were his parents, Gerald Rajoo and Teresa Ooi, and his wife Geraldine Lin.

“We were very, very thrilled, very happy. Very grateful. We prayed every day,” Ooi said, recalling the anxiety while her son was stranded.

Lin added that both her husband’s company and MFA had been supportive throughout the ordeal, though they remained cautious about celebrating until he was safely on the plane.