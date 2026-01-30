GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — A Penang Prison officer with the rank of sergeant claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of causing injury to his superior last year.

Ahmad Suhaizad Mohd Mansoor, 47, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi.

He was charged with intentionally causing injury to Megat Razman Mad Nor by slapping him on the back of the neck at the Penang Prison canteen at 7.55am on June 1, 2025.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Shavin proposed a bail of RM8,000.

However, the accused’s counsel from the National Legal Aid Foundation, Nur Adilla Zaharuddin, appealed for a lower amount.

“The accused is 47 years old, married, has three children, and works as a prison sergeant earning RM4,000 a month,” she said.

Magistrate Nur Fadrina then set bail at RM3,000 with one surety.

She also imposed an additional condition prohibiting the accused from approaching the victim within 500 metres for the duration of the case.

The magistrate also advised the accused to secure permanent legal representation for future proceedings.

The court fixed March 3 for the submission of documents and the appointment of counsel.