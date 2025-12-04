SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — A S$25,000 (RM101,000) debt spiralled into terror for a 49-year-old Singaporean woman who was lured to a dark warehouse on February 28, 2024, blindfolded and tied up for five hours.

Her creditor, 43-year-old Lin Mei, a Taiwanese and her Chinese housemate and accomplice Wu Zhibing, 36, were said to have ambushed the Singaporean in the warehouse at Jalan Buroh here after tricking her into going there, The Straits Times reported yesterday.

Wu had earlier covered the CCTV cameras, and as the victim searched for a “bag of money”, he grabbed her from behind while Lin helped force her to the floor and bind her limbs.

The Singaporean was shoved onto a chair, blindfolded, and repeatedly pressed for cash as Lin demanded S$200,000 (RM810,000), claiming it came from the sale of her home.

With no money left, the unnamed victim finally persuaded a friend to transfer S$30,000 (RM121,000), leading to her release around 9am.

Before letting her go, Lin reportedly warned the Singaporean that she would “get people to hurt her” and the woman would be “as good as dead” if she went to the police.

Despite the threat, the victim made a report, and both suspects were arrested later that day.

Lin was sentenced to 10 months’ jail yesterday while Wu had earlier received eight months.

According to the Singapore newspaper, court documents did not say if Lin ever got the money.