SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — A 78-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in Jurong West on Thursday (November 27), authorities confirmed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that it was alerted to an accident along Jurong West Street 92 at around 8.30am.

The woman was taken to National University Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said a 47-year-old male driver has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

Photos circulating on social media showed the victim on the road with a trolley nearby, while a red car had stopped facing the opposite direction at the roadside.