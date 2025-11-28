SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — A 65-year-old man was sentenced to 30 weeks’ jail on Thursday after he pushed a 76-year-old woman to the floor on an MRT train because she accidentally stepped on his foot, then hurled abusive and racist remarks at her and other passengers, The Straits Times reported.

Junabi Abu Bakar also swore at a police officer later that day when he was told to stop harassing a teenage girl, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to four charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and using abusive words towards a public servant.

The incident on October 11 began when Junabi, seated on a train from Punggol MRT station, removed his shoes.

The elderly woman’s accidental step on his foot triggered him to push her hard, causing her to fall and injure her back.

She was given three days of medical leave.

Later, an off-duty police officer intervened at Paya Lebar MRT station when Junabi harassed a teenage girl.

He became agitated, threw punches at the officer, and was arrested at Eunos MRT station.

Junabi was uncooperative and continued using abusive and racist language towards police.

Separately, in September, he also punched a colleague at his cleaning job, fracturing the man’s arm and leaving bruising on his forehead.

Under Singapore law, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant carries up to seven years in jail, a fine, or caning, while using abusive words towards a public servant can result in up to a year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM15,900), or both.