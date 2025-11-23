SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — A 26-year-old Australian man who caused a commotion by charging at actress Ariana Grande during a movie premiere at Universal Studios Singapore has been permanently banned from re-entering the country.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also confirmed that the serial intruder, Johnson Wen, was deported to Australia today, after serving his jail sentence, The Straits Times reported.

The incident occurred on November 13 during a fan meet for the premiere of the movie Wicked: For Good.

As the cast walked the yellow carpet, Wen jumped over a barricade and rushed towards Grande, putting his arm around her while jumping up and down.

He was quickly intercepted by Grande’s co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who physically placed herself between them while security guards apprehended him.

After being taken away, Wen audaciously returned and attempted to jump the barricade a second time before being pinned down. He later posted a video of the incident on social media.

The court heard that Wen, who arrived in Singapore on a social visit pass, is known for disrupting several other international events, including a Katy Perry concert in Sydney and the men’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wen pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance.

In sentencing him to nine days in jail — a higher term than the prosecution had sought — District Judge Christopher Goh noted Wen’s history of similar acts for which he had faced no consequences.

The judge said “a small uplift” in the sentence was appropriate, expressing his hope that Wen would end his behaviour “for good.”