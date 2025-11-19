SINGAPORE, Nov 19 – A woman who abused four of the five children she and her husband adopted has been awarded just 5.1 per cent of the couple’s nearly S$10.9 million (RM34.7 million) in matrimonial assets following their divorce.

The Straits Times reported that in a written judgment delivered on November 18, Justice Choo Han Teck of the High Court ruled that the wife had made no significant contributions to the family and, instead, had caused “pain and suffering.”

The couple’s main asset was a S$14.7 million house, jointly purchased by the husband and his business partner, with ownership registered under their wives’ names.

Justice Choo ordered the wife to transfer her 50 per cent share of the house and her stake in a company to her husband.

In return, the husband must refund her S$301,400.86, plus accrued interest, for her CPF contributions to the property.

The division of assets was set at a 94.9:5.1 ratio in favour of the husband.

Children’s welfare

The court granted the husband sole custody, care and control of the children, now aged between seven and 12.

Four of them had previously been placed in children’s homes by the Child Protective Service (CPS) due to the wife’s abuse.

The second oldest child, whom she did not mistreat, remained with the couple.

Justice Choo ruled that the wife may only see the four children when permitted by CPS, while she will have reasonable access to the second-oldest child.

With the transfer of the matrimonial home, the husband can now bring the children back to live together.

The couple married in 2008 and adopted five children after being unable to conceive naturally.

The husband, 53, is a company director earning S$9,160 monthly, while the wife, 55, drew a salary from a firm co-owned with the business partner’s wife.

The husband filed multiple legal applications against his wife, including protection orders, before ultimately seeking divorce in 2024.

Although the wife initially participated in proceedings, she has been absent since April 2025 and failed to disclose her financial details.

Justice Choo noted that while the wife cared for one child, the husband had become the primary caregiver for the rest, aided by domestic helpers.

He concluded that almost all matrimonial assets were acquired through the husband’s efforts.