SINGAPORE, July 27 — Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said preliminary checks have confirmed that the surrounding buildings near the sinkhole at Tanjong Katong Road are not affected by the incident.

It said it commenced stabilisation works as a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of surrounding buildings and the worksite of the national water agency PUB, which is adjacent to the location of the sinkhole.

“BCA engineers have carried out preliminary checks on the nearby One Amber condominium and the landed houses across the road. The assessments confirmed that the buildings are not affected by the incident,” it posted on Facebook on Saturday night.

It added that the BCA, Land Transport Authority (LTA) and PUB are closely monitoring the ongoing repair works and the overall safety of the area.

Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu said she had asked the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the sinkhole.

“I understand the public, particularly residents and workers around the area, may be concerned over the structural integrity of the buildings and roads following this incident.

“I have asked PUB to work with agencies, including BCA and LTA, to investigate the cause of the sinkhole thoroughly and implement rectification works quickly,” she posted on Facebook.

In the incident, a woman was rescued and sent to the hospital after the car she was driving fell into the sinkhole, which formed at about 5pm on Saturday.

A video circulated online showed workers from the nearby worksite helping the woman escape the sinkhole and stopping oncoming cars from approaching the affected area.

Both directions of the affected road have been closed to traffic. — Bernama