SINGAPORE, July 5 — A fault in a power monitoring and control system may have caused the power trip that disrupted Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) services for nearly three hours on July 3.

The Straits Times reported that SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said in a Facebook post on July 4 that preliminary investigations found the power trip could be linked to the Power Scada system.

“We will continue to closely monitor the system as the renewal works progress,” said Lam.

The Power Scada system monitors and controls power distribution across the LRT line and is intended to enhance safety and reliability of operations.

Lam said the system developed a fault that affected the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and caused traction power on the LRT line to trip.

The Power Scada system is part of the BPLRT Power Renewal Project, which is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

The project also includes replacing power rails, upgrading the signalling system and replacing first-generation trains.

Lam said SMRT and the Land Transport Authority are investigating the incident and will conduct a comprehensive design review to improve network stability.

“On behalf of the BPLRT renewal project team, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank commuters for their patience and understanding,” he added.

The July 3 power fault disrupted train services across all BPLRT stations from about 8.50am, with services progressively resuming from 11.30am.

Lam said five trains were stalled between stations while seven trains were stationary at platforms during the disruption.

He said SMRT employees guided commuters from the stalled trains on the track to the nearest station.

Lam said SMRT bypassed the ETS to restore traction power, allowing services to resume.

He added that additional staff were deployed to man all stations for the rest of the day as a safety measure.