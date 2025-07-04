SINGAPORE, July 4 — A 57-year-old man was charged in court in Singapore today after he allegedly vandalised People’s Action Party (PAP) flags and campaign posters and harassed party volunteers in Hougang on Polling Day.

According to Channel News Asia, Seng Guan Heng is facing five charges, including mischief, intentional harassment, using criminal force and causing annoyance while drunk.

The incident took place late at night on May 3, the day of the Singapore General Election 2025.

According to charge sheets, Seng damaged five PAP posters and broke the flag poles of two party flags at an open-air carpark at Block 328 Hougang Avenue 5 around 11.20pm. The posters were worth about S$205 (RM680).

He allegedly hurled Hokkien vulgarities at a group of PAP volunteers, pointed his middle finger at them and pushed two men on their chests. Seng was also said to be shouting while drunk during the confrontation.

Appearing alone in court today, Seng said through a Mandarin interpreter that he intends to plead guilty. He added that he needs to travel frequently for work and cited upcoming trips to Vietnam and Indonesia.

However, the judge cautioned him that court permission is required for travel once charges are filed.

“Mr Seng, once you are charged in court, you cannot travel freely, and each time you travel you have to make an application to the court for permission, and that requires an increase in bail amount ... it is not a matter of you informing (the court),” said the judge.

The case has been adjourned to August for further mention.

If convicted, Seng faces up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both for the mischief charge. The intentional harassment charge carries up to six months’ jail or a fine of up to S$5,000. For using criminal force, the penalty is up to three months’ jail or a S$1,500 fine. Causing annoyance while drunk can lead to six months’ jail, a S$1,000 fine, or both.