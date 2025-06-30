SINGAPORE, June 30 — Motorists equipped with ERP 2.0 on-board units (OBUs) will soon receive real-time alerts about flash floods while travelling, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a Facebook post today.

The new feature, aimed at improving road safety during heavy downpours, will notify drivers when they are approaching roads impacted by flooding, according to a report published in Channel News Asia.

“During intense downpours, our canals and drains may be temporarily overwhelmed, leading to flash floods,” said LTA.

“While these typically subside within an hour, motorists should avoid flooded areas and use alternative routes.”

The update is part of broader enhancements planned for the ERP 2.0 system, which will eventually allow payment of missed ERP charges, checkpoint tolls, and off-peak car licences directly via the OBU display.

LTA is also working with the Urban Redevelopment Authority to enable electronic parking payments using the device.

Installation of the ERP 2.0 system is ongoing nationwide, with more than 500,000 vehicles — about 300,000 of them cars — already equipped with OBUs.

LTA said issues requiring workshop follow-ups have decreased, with affected cases falling from 1.8 per cent in November 2023 to around 1.3 per cent in May 2025, even as installation numbers grew.

Most problems have involved wiring complications, hardware faults, or tampering by motorists attempting to reposition the device, said LTA and workshop technicians.

To ensure effective troubleshooting, motorists are advised to return to the workshop where their unit was installed.

OBU installation appointments can now be booked directly with authorised workshops, with the process typically taking between two to four hours depending on vehicle type.

Each unit comes with a five-year warranty and includes features like silver zone alerts and expressway traffic updates.