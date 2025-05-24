SINGAPORE, May 24 — The first priority of Singapore’s new government is to secure an assured place for the country in a changed world, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after leading the swearing-in of the new Cabinet line-up on yesterday.

Wong, who also serves as Finance Minister, said Singapore cannot afford to stand still and must adapt nimbly to shifting global dynamics.

“We will deepen our relations with the major powers, especially America and China. We will stay friends with both without being caught in their rivalry. We will engage openly and honestly with each in a consistent and principled manner,” he said in his speech at the end of the ceremony at the Istana, here.

He added that Singapore would also strengthen ties with friends both near and far, while seeking new partnerships in regions such as Africa and South America, where the country does not as yet have much presence.

The government will also ensure that Singapore remains a trusted, reliable and respected voice on the global stage.

Wong said in a world of shifting alliances, Singapore will be a steady and constructive partner — one that is willing and able to contribute to peace and stability, to advance dialogue and fraternity, and support a rules-based global order.

“Our goal is not just to navigate this uncertain world, but to help shape it for the better by working with like-minded partners, upholding shared principles and values, so that small nations too have a place under the sun,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wong pledged that the government would use its mandate to serve all Singaporeans, regardless of race, language, religion, or political preference.

The Prime Minister said his new team — comprising a mix of experienced and new ministers — is committed to serving Singaporeans to the best of their abilities.

“Our mission is clear — to always put Singaporeans at the centre of all we do, to listen to your concerns and to respond decisively,” he said, adding that every Singaporean will have a say in shaping the country’s way forward.

Speaking in Malay, Wong also said the new government would continue to strengthen ties with the Malay/Muslim community and work hand in hand with them. — Bernama