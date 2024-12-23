SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — Singapore’s Internal Security Department (ISD) has warned of potential spillover effects in South-east Asia, including the island nation, following the fall of Syria’s former president Bashar al-Assad.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today that the ISD highlighted the risk of extremist groups like Islamic State and Al-Qaeda exploiting the power vacuum in Syria to rebuild, recruit, and spread their propaganda.

These groups may frame Assad’s downfall as a jihadist victory and incite supporters to engage in violence either in Syria or their home countries, it added.

“The security situation in Syria is fluid and bears watching,” the ISD said, referencing the 10-year civil war that led to the rise of ISIS and the Al-Nusra Front, both of which attracted South-east Asian fighters.

The ISD also noted that these groups have previously radicalised individuals in Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, prompting deadly attacks in the region.

According to CNA, the department reiterated its commitment to taking “firm action” against individuals who engage in violence, whether domestically or abroad.

It pointed to past cases, such as the detention of a 17-year-old Singaporean planning a terror attack in the country, as evidence of ongoing vigilance.

Experts have suggested that while the risk of a new wave of extremism is low, authorities must remain alert to potential threats, especially given the political turmoil in Syria following Assad’s departure to Russia on December 7.

The ISD urged the public to remain vigilant for signs of radicalisation, such as the sharing of extremist content on social media, and to report concerns to the authorities.