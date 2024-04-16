SINGAPORE, April 16 — A 40-year-old man was charged today for allegedly setting off fireworks near a block of flats in Yishun.

Noor Azhar Abdul Abas, who appeared in court via video-link as he is in remand, was charged with the unlawful discharge of dangerous fireworks.

“I feel remorseful and regretful... I truly regret that this thing has happened,” Noor Azhar said today, adding that he intends to plead guilty.

According to court documents, Noor Azhar allegedly set off a box containing 25 shots of fireworks last Tuesday at around 10.40pm.

The incident allegedly took place at a grass patch near Block 644 Yishun Street 61.

An eight-second video of the incident uploaded onto social media platform TikTok showed the fireworks going off in the housing estate. The video has since been taken down.

In a press release yesterday, the police said they responded to the incident at about 10.42pm on April 9.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television, the police were able to identify and arrest Noor Azhar on April 14.

“Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import and dangerous fireworks,” said the police.

“The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.”

If found guilty of discharging dangerous fireworks, Noor Azhar could face up to two years’ jail, a fine of between S$2,000 (RM7,015) and S$10,000, or both.

Noor Azhar will be back in court on May 28 to plead guilty. — TODAY