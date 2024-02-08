SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — A 25-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly bought a flight ticket to obtain a boarding pass in order to meet an idol from a South Korean boy band within Changi Airport’s transit area.

In a press release today, the police said that the woman had misused her boarding pass and had no intention of leaving the country.

She is one of 23 persons whom the police had arrested between January and December last year for the offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act, which prohibits a person from entering the transit areas for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore.

“As there will be concerts featuring international artistes and pop groups to be held in Singapore over the next few months, the police would like to remind members of the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as Protected Places,” they said.

“Those who make use of a boarding pass to enter the transit areas for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore will be detected and arrested.”

Anyone convicted for the offence may face a fine of up to S$20,000 (RM70,784) or be jailed up to two years, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY