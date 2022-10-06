Twenty pieces of rhinoceros horns, weighing about 34kg in total, and estimated to be worth S$1.2 million, were seized on Oct 4, 2022 while in transit through Singapore. — NParks pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 — The National Parks Board (NParks) has seized rhinoceros horns estimated to be worth about S$1.2 million (RM3.9 million) that were being smuggled through Changi Airport in the largest such seizure in the country.

Airport security and NParks’ K9 Unit thwarted the smuggling attempt on Tuesday (Oct 4) when they found 20 pieces of rhinoceros horns weighing 34kg in total in two pieces of baggage that were in transit through Singapore.

The owner of the bags was travelling from South Africa to Laos, NParks said in a statement on Wednesday.

The owner was arrested, it added. No details were given on the owner’s nationality.

Rhinoceroses are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) and international trade in rhinoceros horns is prohibited.

Singapore is a signatory to Cites and has committed to international efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade to ensure the long-term survival of these animals.

“Genetic testing is being carried out at NParks’ Centre for Wildlife Forensics to identify the rhinoceros species,” NParks said.

“The horns will subsequently be destroyed to prevent them from re-entering the market, disrupting the global supply chain of illegally traded rhinoceros horns.”

Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, possessing a Cites-scheduled species — including its parts and derivatives — in transit in Singapore without a valid permit carries a fine of up to S$50,000 per scheduled species up to an aggregate of S$500,000, or up to two years’ jail.

NParks urged members of the public to ensure their purchases do not contain animal parts of endangered species and not to contribute to the demand for the illegal trade in wildlife.

They may write in to [email protected] if they spot any occurrences of illegal wildlife trade.

“Information shared will be kept strictly confidential,” NParks said. — TODAY