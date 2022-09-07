Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for large cars in Singapore reached their highest ever level of S$113,000 (RM360,982) today as premiums rose in all but one category. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices for large cars reached their highest ever level of S$113,000 (RM360,982) today as premiums rose in all but one category.

The latest price in the category for large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW), or fully electric cars with output over 110kW, was just S$1,001 shy of the highest COE price on record set in July in the open category.

In the previous bidding exercise last month, the premiums for large cars were priced at S$112,001.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW, went down by 2.15 per cent to S$86,000.

For goods vehicles and buses, COE prices jumped about 10 per cent to S$64,989.

In the motorcycle category, premiums went up to S$11,301, compared to S$11,101 in the previous bidding exercise.

And in the open category, which can be used for any type of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums went up by 1.16 per cent to S$113,299.

Numbers at a glance: