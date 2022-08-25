Although masks will still be needed on public transport, it will be optional on private bus services such as school buses, company buses and shuttle buses, as well as taxis and private-hire vehicles. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 — With mask-wearing no longer mandatory from Aug 29, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has called on drivers and passengers of taxis and private-hire vehicles to continue wearing them.

“While no longer mandatory, drivers and passengers are encouraged to continue to wear their masks to protect themselves and others, especially if drivers are ferrying passengers who are unwell,” LTA said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 24).

The statement came hours after the Ministry of Health announced that face masks will become optional in most indoor settings from next Monday.

Although masks will still be needed on public transport, it will be optional on private bus services such as school buses, company buses and shuttle buses, as well as in taxis and private-hire vehicles.

Taxi company Premier Taxis and ride-hailing firm Gojek both told TODAY that they will not require their drivers and passengers to wear masks, but encourage them to continue doing so.

Similarly, Grab “strongly” encouraged its drivers and partners to continue exercising personal social responsibility and wear a mask should they feel unwell.

It also encouraged its drivers to regularly clean and disinfect their vehicles, improve ventilation by avoiding the use of the recirculation mode of the vehicle’s air-conditioning, and wind down the windows if passengers and driver all agree to it.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech last Sunday that mask-wearing will soon be made optional indoors and compulsory only on public transport and in healthcare settings as Singapore’s Covid-19 situation stabilises.

In the wake of the announcement, most taxi and private-hire drivers told TODAY that they hope that their passengers will continue to put on masks during rides.

For indoor arts and culture venues, the National Arts Council said that mask-wearing will be optional — such as in theatre halls — in line with changes to the national mandate.

“However, audiences are encouraged to continue to exercise responsibility and caution, such as wearing masks voluntarily when in crowded places.”

If the live performances are held in healthcare and public transport settings, audiences will still be required to wear masks, it added. — TODAY