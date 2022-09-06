Leeanne O’Donnell (pictured) said that she sustained some injuries to her eye, as well as several other bruises across her upper body. ― Picture via Instagram/leeannexkelly/

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — The police said yesterday (September 5) that they are investigating an incident that purportedly happened at the Marquee nightclub in Marina Bay Sands in the wee hours of Sunday morning, in which a woman and a friend were allegedly assaulted by at least two men.

The police also confirmed that a report has been made.

In a series of Instagram Stories, which are set to disappear from her social media account, Leeanne O'Donnell, 23, said that the alleged incident happened at about 2.15am when she was at the club to catch a performance by American musician KSHMR.

O’Donnell said that she was dancing with her friend — whom she identified as “Julia” — when the incident happened.

She alleged that her friend made “eye contact” with a person at the table in front of them when the man “out of nowhere just charged towards us and punched Julia in the face”.

She claimed that the man then pushed her friend off the podium, which they were dancing on, onto the floor.

“After that, she’s on the floor, right, the two guys started kicking her... (I was) not gonna let them continue hitting her,” O’Donnell said.

She then tried to intervene but the two men allegedly pushed her and started kicking her in the face instead.

O’Donnell then said that she sustained some injuries to her eye, as well as several other bruises across her upper body.

“My right arm is completely sprained... I cannot even hold a glass up to drink water.” After the alleged attack, she said that she was taken to the back room of the club where staff members applied some first aid.

“I don’t know who these (alleged attackers) are, I’ve never met them in my life. Julia’s never met them in her life. I don’t know how this happened, it just happened,” she said.

O’Donnell later published a video alleging that there were more than two attackers in the incident.

In subsequent posts that she has saved to Instagram Highlights, O’Donnell showed the extent of the injuries she sustained as a result of the alleged assault. These included bruises to her left arm and right shoulder.

She implored those who had witnessed the attack and who may have recognised the alleged attackers to help the police in investigations. ― TODAY