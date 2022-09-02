The confession by Olympic champion Joseph Schooling that he had used cannabis is a setback in Singapore’s fight against drugs. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 — The confession by Olympic champion Joseph Schooling that he had used cannabis is a setback in Singapore’s fight against drugs. However, the authorities have to press on with their efforts, especially since the country is “swimming against the tide” when it comes to international attitudes towards drugs, Mr K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Sept 1).

The Law and Home Affairs Minister was asked at a doorstop interview with reporters about the potential implications of the case on Singapore’s fight against drugs, given that Schooling is a role model for many young athletes.

He said: “There will be setbacks, when people with a high profile are seen to have taken drugs. We will just have to deal with it and continue.

“I think that people will also see that regardless of who you are, the matter becomes public and you face the consequences.”

He added that people will also “recognise that Singapore is different” in its approach to drugs, and that it “help(s) tremendously” that Schooling, as well as fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim, who had admitted to previous drug use and was found to possess a drug utensil, had both apologised.

Responding to another question on whether the Government plans to step up anti-drug education given the changing international attitudes towards recreational drugs, Mr Shanmugam said that the task is made harder because these drugs are more easily available in the region.

In June, the growing of marijuana and its consumption in food and drinks was legalised in Thailand.

“We just have to deal with those challenges,” Mr Shanmugam said.

“Preventive drug education is something we focus on both in the schools as well as outside.... It’s a lot of effort and it’s because of all the efforts that you see Singapore, we are relatively drug-free, and our streets are much safer compared to most places in the world.

“And we just have to continue. It’s like swimming against the tide, given what’s happening in the region.” — TODAY