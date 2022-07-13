People’s Action Party secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong (sixth from right) with some of the 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) who retired at the 2020 General Election at an event on July 12, 2022 to thank all 20 MPs. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 13 — People’s Action Party (PAP) secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong has called on party members to maintain diversity within their ranks, and said that work for the next General Election (GE) is “well underway”.

Lee, who is the Prime Minister, was giving a speech yesterday evening at an appreciation dinner to thank PAP Members of Parliament (MPs) who retired in the 2020 GE for their contributions to the ruling party and to Singapore.

In his speech, Lee said that there are those who think that since PAP MPs “all wear white and white”, a reference to the party’s all-white uniform, that they are also “monochrome in their ideas and perspectives”.

“This view is quite mistaken. In fact we do our utmost to field a diverse team, and make sure that every MP brings something different to the table,” said Lee.

He added that each MP represents the “aspirations and concerns” of a different segment in Singapore’s diverse society, and that their varied perspectives help make policies more rounded and robust.

“We must maintain this diversity in our ranks, keep our party a broad tent, and field the best possible team in the next General Election,” said Lee. “And that work is well underway.” During his speech, Lee also praised 20 MPs who had retired at the last GE for their contributions to either developing Singapore at large, or for their grassroots work.

Among them are party stalwarts such as Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, former Deputy Speaker of Parliament Charles Chong, as well as former Cabinet ministers like Khaw Boon Wan, Lim Hng Kiang, Lim Swee Say, and Yaacob Ibrahim.

Lee said that typically, a post-GE appreciation dinner would have been held to thank retiring as well as current MPs and candidates for their work soon after the elections have been held.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed, he said.

“It has been a tough two and a half years, fighting Covid,” said Lee. “The battle is not over, but we have come a long way and made much progress.” Overall, he said Singapore has “not done badly”, and that many lives and livelihoods have been protected.

In any case, Lee said “these are very challenging times”, and as such, PAP “must keep the party renewed, vigorous and in touch with Singaporeans”.

He added that there is a need for new generations of MPs to “come forward, “enter the political arena, and fight for the support of Singaporeans and the future of Singapore”.

Said Lee: “(We need) people with integrity, commitment and ability; people with the grit to take the rough and tumble of politics, and the passion and imagination to build a better Singapore; (and) also people with diverse experiences and backgrounds.” — TODAY