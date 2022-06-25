Video footage of the aftermath of the incident shows that the accident took place near the exit of Waterway Point’s loading and unloading bay. ― Picture via Facebook/ SG Road Vigilante

SINGAPORE, June 25 — A 54-year-old GrabFood delivery rider has died after a traffic accident yesterday (June 24) near the Waterway Point shopping mall in Punggol.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said they were alerted at about 9.50am to an accident involving the man, who was riding a power-assisted bicycle, and a lorry along Punggol Walk towards Punggol Way.

The man was conscious when he was taken to the Changi General Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, the police said last night.

The lorry driver, a 65-year-old man, is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

A spokesperson for Grab told TODAY that it was aware of the accident and is in contact with the deceased’s next-of-kin to provide assistance.

“The safety and well-being of our delivery-partners are important to Grab, and we want to take the opportunity to remind fellow road users to practise safe driving habits,” said the spokesperson.

Video footage of the aftermath of the incident, uploaded onto the social media group SG Road Vigilante’s YouTube channel, shows that the accident took place near the exit of Waterway Point’s loading and unloading bay.

Yesterday’s fatal accident comes just over two months after a food delivery rider from Foodpanda died after getting hit by a van along Gambas Avenue.

The April 10 accident took the life of a 24-year-old food delivery rider Jason Tan, who was riding a motorcycle. He left behind his pregnant wife.

It also left another young motorcyclist, 20-year-old Muhammad Alif Rykell Shah, in a hospital's intensive care unit.

The police said then that a 36-year-old van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. ― TODAY