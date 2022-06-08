The Metallisk espresso maker is being recalled due to an increased risk of it bursting during use. — Picture courtesy of Ikea Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 8 — Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling its Metallisk espresso maker due to an “increased risk of the product bursting during use”.

While no known incidents have been reported in Singapore, the retailer said in a statement today that it was issuing the recall as a precaution.

“Safety is a top priority for Ikea and therefore we are recalling Metallisk espresso maker with the stainless-steel safety valve due to an increased risk of the product bursting during use,” said Ikea.

The recall applies to models that are silver or grey in colour, due to a “change of material and construction of the safety valve”, it added.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are advised to stop using them and return the items to Ikea’s outlets in Alexandra, Jurong or Tampines for a full refund.

Customers may call Ikea’s customer contact centre at 6786 6868 for more information. — TODAY