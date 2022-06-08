Singapore’s Certificate of Entitlement prices in the open category and for large cars have crossed the S$100,000 threshold. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 8 — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices in the open category and for large cars have crossed the S$100,000 (RM319,458) threshold, a level not seen since December 1994 when premiums in the then Category Four classification cost S$110,500.

Prices across all categories rose at the end of the latest bidding exercise today.

In the open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles except motorcycles, premiums went up by 5 per cent to S$100,697.

Large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW) or electric vehicles (EVs) with output over 110kW saw premiums go up from S$95,889 in the previous bidding exercise to S$100,684.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW) or EVs with output of up to 110 kW went up by 8.53 per cent to S$73,801.

Goods vehicles and buses saw COE prices go up by 2.91 per cent to S$53,002.

In the motorcycle category, premiums rose to S$10,000, compared to S$9,490 in the previous bidding exercise.

Numbers at a glance:

Cat A: S$73,801 (up from S$68,001)

Cat B: S$100,684 (up from S$95,889)

Cat C: S$53,002 (up from S$51,501)

Cat D: S$10,000 (up from S$9,490)

Cat E: S$100,697 (up from S$95,901) — TODAY