Singapore police investigating fight in public space near Paya Lebar Square

SINGAPORE, May 5 — The police are investigating a case of affray at Paya Lebar Square on Tuesday (May 3) evening involving a group of men.

In response to TODAY’s queries yesterday, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 7.30pm on Tuesday. They gave the address as 60 Paya Lebar Road, which is the location of Paya Lebar Square, a mall and a 10-storey office tower.

In a video posted on the singapore_incidents Instagram account, at least four men are seen apparently engaging in a physical fight as members of the public look on.

The fight appears to take place in an open space area near a taxi stand fairly close to Paya Lebar MRT Station.

In another clip posted online, at least five men are seen laying blows on a man in a yellow T-shirt before a separate group of men runs from the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing. ― TODAY