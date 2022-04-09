Singaporean wanted by police smashed through clearance lanes at Tuas Checkpoint 3 arrested

The scene at Tuas Checkpoint (pictured) after a driver refused to stop for immigration clearance on April 8, 2022. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Apr 9 — Wanted by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau, a man smashed his way through automated motorcycle clearance lanes at Tuas Checkpoint while heading into Singapore and injured an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer early yesterday (April 8).

The Singaporean, whose name and age were not disclosed by ICA, was driving a car registered in Malaysia. He evaded clearance at Malaysia’s Komplex Sultan Abu Bakar at about 2.15am and sped towards Tuas Checkpoint while being pursued by Malaysia’s traffic police.

The car was spotted by an auxiliary police officer who was deployed at the entrance of Tuas Checkpoint and he immediately activated an alarm, which led to a lockdown of the checkpoint.

“To circumvent the lockdown, the driver attempted to force his way into Singapore through the automated motorcycle clearance lanes. However, the lanes were too narrow and the vehicle was incapacitated after crashing into the counters,” ICA said in a news release.

Two passengers in the car — a man who is a China national and a Vietnamese woman — tried to flee on foot but was intercepted by auxiliary police officers who had responded to the incident.

The woman sustained injuries from a fall while trying to escape.

“Both of them were allegedly not in possession of valid travel documents and were subsequently detained,” ICA added.

One ICA officer suffered an abrasion on his right ankle.

The driver was later found to be carrying a tampered Singapore passport.

He and his passengers were detained by ICA officers for failing to stop for arrival immigration clearance at the checkpoint as well as for other offences.

“A preliminary urine test indicated that the driver had tested positive for drug consumption. (All parties) have been placed under arrest by the police. Investigations are still ongoing,” ICA said.

The authority warned that it takes a serious view of attempts to enter Singapore illegally and the possession of false Singapore travel documents.Anyone found guilty of illegal entry can be jailed up to six months and given at least three strokes of the cane.

If convicted of possessing a false Singapore travel document, a person can be jailed up to 10 years or fined up to S$10,000 (RM30,959), or both.

“For damaging of government properties, first-time offenders shall be liable to a fine of up to S$2,000, or a jail term of up to three years, and caning,” ICA said. — TODAY