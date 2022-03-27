Singapore PAP unveils three new faces in Sengkang GRC team; Ng Chee Meng and Amrin Amin out

Existing Sengkang GRC branch chair Lam Pin Min (second from left) with new branch chairs (from left) Ling Weihong, Theodora Lai Xi Yi and Assoc Prof Elmie Nekmat. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 27 — The People's Action Party (PAP) unveiled three new faces in its four-men team for its Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) branch today.

They are National University of Singapore (NUS) Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, 40; Ms Theodora Lai Xi Yi, 36 and the chief strategy officer of food website Burpple; and Mr Ling Weihong, 41, a private practice lawyer.

They will be the PAP branch chairs of Sengkang Central, Sengkang North and Sengkang East respectively.

They will replace former members Mr Ng Chee Meng, 53; Mr Amrin Amin, 43; and Mr Raymond Lye, 56.

Dr Lam Pin Min, 53, will remain in the PAP Sengkang GRC team and lead it. He will serve as the branch chair of Sengkang West.

Background of new appointees

Assoc Prof Elmie

He has been a PAP party activist since 2016, including with the Young PAP and Malay Affairs Bureau.

He is an Assoc Prof of Communications and New Media, and Assistant Dean of Research in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the National University of Singapore.

He is also a Research Coordinator in the Sunlight Alliance for Action Against Online Harms, which aims to protect women and girls from different types of online harms and harassment, and a board member of Sport Singapore.

Ms Theodora Lai

She is a PAP party activist since 2009 and the chief strategy officer of Burpple, a food blog.

She also founded Prep Junior, a mobile app which helps to teach Chinese to preschoolers through interactive stories around Singapore.

She volunteers as district councillor in Northeast Community Development Council.

Mr Ling Weihong

Mr Ling is a party activist since 2015 and a lawyer in private practice.

He has been the branch secretary of Sengkang Central Branch since April 2021 and assistant branch secretary of Woodlands Branch from 2016 to 2018.

He helped to launch the Woodlands Mentoring programme, which paired children from low-income families with youth mentors in the community.

New faces since PAP's loss to WP in Sengkang GRC

The appointment of the new branch chairmen follows the PAP's loss to the opposition Workers' Party (WP) in the GRC in the 2020 General Election.

At the time, the PAP team consisting of Dr Lam, Mr Ng, Mr Amrin and Mr Lye had lost to WP with a vote share of 47.87 per cent.

WP's team was led by lawyer He Ting Ru, 39, alongside economics professor Jamus Lim, 46, social enterprise founder Raeesah Khan, 28, and equity research analyst Louis Chua Kheng Wee, 35.

Last November, Ms Khan resigned from the party as well as her position as Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC after she admitted to lying in Parliament on a sexual assault case.

Her Compassvale ward which she oversaw as MP was subsequently split into three divisions, with each served by one of Sengkang GRC’s remaining MPs.

In a press release on Sunday, the PAP said that Mr Ng will be the advisor to the PAP Sengkang GRC team while Mr Amrin and Mr Lye will help to see through the transition for the PAP Sengkang team.

Speaking to reporters during a grocery distribution to residents by the PAP Sengkang GRC team at Block 350 Anchorvale Road, Dr Lam said that the latest additions to the branch are "not new" to Sengkang residents and have served the constituency "for a while".

"The appointment of them as the new branch chairs for the various branches will enable them to lead our activists to better serve residents," said Dr Lam. — TODAY