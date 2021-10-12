Covid-19: 2,263 new cases in Singapore; 10 more deaths bring tally to 172

Singapore on Monday (Oct 11) recorded 2,263 new cases of Covid-19. — Picture by Ooi Boon Keong for TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — Singapore on Monday (Oct 11) recorded 2,263 new cases of Covid-19, the second day in a row that the number of infections went below the 3,000 mark.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), however, said that most of the cases in the day’s count were tested over the weekend due to the 12pm cut-off reporting of Covid-19 cases for the day.

MOH added that there are typically fewer swabs done at the public health preparedness clinics and polyclinics over the weekend.

There were also 10 more seniors who have died from Covid-19 complications here, MOH said in its nightly update on the coronavirus situation.

Of the 10 who died, seven were men who were Singaporean or permanent residents and the remaining three were women who were citizens.

They were aged between 73 and 93, the ministry said.

Among the 10, four had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, three were partially vaccinated and the remaining three were fully vaccinated.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said, without indicating when they were infected with Covid-19 or had died.

In total, 172 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 71 this month.

Local situation

Singapore has logged a total of 129,229 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 1,949 cases were in the community, 306 were workers' dormitory residents and the remaining eight were imported infections.

Among the new locally transmitted cases were 388 patients who are aged above 60, MOH said.

There are 1,698 patients who are in hospital, 85 more than the day before.

Of these, 308 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, up from the 292 reported the day before.

The number of patients under intensive care is at 42, one more than on Sunday.

Amongst all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 16,001, or 76,7 per cent of them, are cases undergoing home recovery.

There are 2,818, or 13.5 per cent of cases in community care facilities, 342, or 1.6 per cent of cases, in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

The remaining 8.1 per cent are in hospital, mostly for observation.

MOH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms is 98.5 per cent.

During the same period, 1.2 per cent of cases required oxygen aid and 0.1 per cent had been warded in intensive care units (ICUs)

Of these, 49.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.7 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Among those who have passed away in the past 28 days, 28.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 71.3 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

There were also no large clusters under close monitoring for the day, MOH said.

Vaccinations

As of Oct 10, 83 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,457,764 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,603,882 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,543,625 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MOH added that to date, it has invited about 730,000 eligible people to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 438,493 individuals have received their booster shots and another 125,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 213,178 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 112,664 individuals. — TODAY