Covid-19: Two elderly Singaporeans die of Covid-19 complications; death toll reaches 80

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Two seniors, both of whom had been vaccinated, have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

One of them was an 80-year-old woman and the other was a 74-year-old man. Both were Singaporeans.

MOH said in its nightly update on the coronavirus situation that both of them had “various underlying medical conditions”, without giving details.

It also did not indicate when their infections were first detected or when they died.

In total, 80 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Today, MOH confirmed 1,647 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, of which 1,280 were community cases. The other 362 were migrant worker dormitory residents and five were imported.

Singapore has recorded a total of 89,539 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. — TODAY