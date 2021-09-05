Covid-19: 186 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 90 unlinked ones

Sixty-three cases are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined, the Ministry of Health said. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 — Singapore today recorded 186 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 90 that are not linked to earlier infections.

Another 33 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

Among the cases are four seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There are also five imported cases, making a total of 191 new cases recorded on Sunday.

The country has recorded a total of 68,660 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY