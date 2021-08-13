My First Skool preschool on Chin Swee Rd among three new Covid-19 clusters in Singapore; nine patients in ICU

My First Skool located at Block 54 Chin Swee Road has a cluster of coronavirus infections. ― Picture via Google

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 — Three new clusters of Covid-19 have emerged, with one linked to My First Skool preschool located at Block 54 Chin Swee Road.

As of yesterday (August 12), six cases have been linked to the preschool.

This is the second day in a row that a preschool has been identified as a Covid-19 cluster, after the one at Superland Preschool the day before.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday confirmed six new cases that were linked to the Superland Preschool at Kreta Ayer Community Centre, bringing the tally there to 10.

Both preschools are in the vicinity of the Chinatown area and are within a 15-minute walk of one another.

The two other new clusters yesterday were linked to Safra Tampines club as well as to an individual.

There are now 119 active clusters, each having between three and 1,151 cases.

Two more clusters were closed, though MoH did not provide details on them.

Data from MoH showed that there are 36 patients in serious condition who need oxygen support to help them breathe, one more from a day ago.

Nine patients are in intensive care, one more than what was reported the day before.

Among these nine patients and the 36 with serious illness, five are fully vaccinated.

“Of those who have fallen very ill, 37 are seniors above 60 years, of whom 32 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” MoH said.

It stressed that there is continuing evidence that “almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected unless they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible”.

“Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 9.3 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 0.9 per cent,” it added.

There are 470 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised as of yesterday.

59 new cases, no imported ones

There were a total of 59 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases confirmed yesterday, including 19 that were not linked to earlier detected infections.

For the other 40 that were traced to confirmed cases, 26 were already under quarantine and another 14 were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are five seniors aged above 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were no imported cases yesterday, the first time since June 15 when there were none reported.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 723 in the week before to 412 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also gone down from 215 in the week before to 117 in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 42.1 and 16.7 respectively.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 66,012.

Vaccinations

As of August 11, 73 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 81 per cent had received at least one dose.

In addition, 141,405 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac have been administered as of August 11, covering 82,881 individuals. ― TODAY