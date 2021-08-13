45 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 13 unlinked infections

Singapore recorded 45 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on August 13, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 — Singapore today recorded 45 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 13 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

The 45 locally transmitted cases is the lowest tally since July 15, when 42 cases were detected.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 45 cases, 20 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 12 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are four imported cases, making a total of 49 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Friday.

Two of the imported cases were detected on arrival in Singapore and the remaining two developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 66,061. — TODAY