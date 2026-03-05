KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng today questioned the Penang government’s explanation over the sharp increase in quit rent for certain categories of land in the state.

He said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s response to his queries did not clarify the matter and instead raised further doubts.

“The lengthy explanation given by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to my queries on the mysterious calculation of the astronomical hike in quit rent for Penang land classified as First Grade, Condition A, B and C as well as those land use categorised as ‘Nil’, does not elucidate rather do the opposite,” Lim wrote in a Facebook post.

“Many affected Penang landowners are baffled as to how the quit rent hike is computed with some rocketing up by 3,000 times or 300,000% from RM6 to RM19,400 or in one case soaring from RM745 to RM489,775 annually. Is this due to erroneous calculation by mistaken officials or a deeper problem relating to the entire system that is faulty?”

Lim cited a case in Permatang Pauh where a landowner’s quit rent was raised from RM25 to RM68,068 before being reduced to RM12,155 following intervention by the Seberang Perai Tengah District Officer. He said the reduction of RM56,000 suggested flaws in the system or errors by land officers.

“Something is very wrong when the quit rent can be reduced by as much as RM56,000. This reduction of RM56,000 is an admission that either the system itself or errant land officers are part of the problem,” he said.

Lim urged affected landowners to seek assistance from his service centres in Butterworth and Air Itam to file appeals for reductions.