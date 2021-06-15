Covid-19: Cleaner at Clementi housing blocks sole unlinked case in Singapore; 10 new cases linked to Bukit Merah View market

There are now 16 infected people in the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster as of June 14, 2021. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 15 — A 79-year-old man who works as a cleaning worker at blocks 375 and 376 on Clementi Avenue 4 was the sole reported community case yesterday (June 14) that has no known source of infection.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said the Singaporean man is employed by cleaning service company AO ServicePro.

The man developed a runny nose on June 12 and diarrhoea and vomiting the next day.

He then sought treatment at a clinic on June 13 and was tested for the coronavirus, MoH said.

Besides this case, there were 17 other cases in the community as well a worker in a foreign workers’ dormitory.

Six others were imported cases, bringing yesterday’s tally to 25.

Of the 18 cases in the community, 10 more have been linked to the cluster at the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre. There are now 16 infected people in the cluster so far.

Of the 10 new cases, half did not seek medical attention despite showing symptoms.

The worker in the dormitory and another six cases have been linked to a cluster where the first reported case was a 27-year-old India national who works as an engineer at automation equipment supplier Ecoxplore. The man was confirmed to have Covid-19 on June 12. This brings the tally of the cluster to 10.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 105 in the week before to 49 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has, however, gone up slightly from 15 in the week before to 16 in the past week.

In monitoring clusters, MoH said that those linked to a Wok Hey food stall at White Sands mall in Pasir Ris and a 77-year-old female Singaporean who is a homemaker have been closed because no more cases had surfaced for the past two incubation periods.

Bukti Merah View market cluster

― A 40-year-old Singaporean woman who is a stall vendor at the food centre

― A 71-year-old Singaporean woman who is a stall vendor at the food centre

― A 21-year-old Singaporean woman who works as an IT engineer at IBM at Changi Business Park

― A 47-year-old Singaporean man who works as a cooking assistant at the food centre

― A 94-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree and regularly goes to Telok Blangah Parcview Active Ageing Care Hub

― A 67-year-old Singaporean man who is a general worker at a food stall at the food centre

― A 29-year-old female India national who is unemployed

― A 17-year-old Singaporean male who is a student at ITE College Central and has not gone to school since May 16

― A 64-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree

― A 42-year-old Singaporean man who works as a hawker at Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre

Cluster linked to engineer at Ecoxplore

― A 42-year-old female India national who is employed by SQ 1 Development as a cleaner at Ascent building located at Science Park Drive

― A 29-year-old female India national who is a student at Amity Global Institute and has been having lessons from home

― A 45-year-old Malaysian woman who works as an analyst at Pinnacle Credit Services

― A 46-year-old Filipina who is a foreign domestic worker

― A 33-year-old Malaysian man who is employed as a cleaner by cleaning services firm Eunike Living

― A 26-year-old Singaporean woman who is employed by Cleen First Services as a cleaner at Emerald Park condominium near Havelock Road

MoH added that the one case reported in a dormitory yesterday has been linked to the 27-year-old engineer who works at Ecoxplore.

The dormitory resident is a 26-year-old male India national who works as an electrician at GT ENGRG, a general contractor. He is staying at Westlite Juniper dormitory located at 23 Mandai Estate.

The worker had been to Ecoxplore on June 10 and was quarantined two days later.

Other case linked to past infections

A 16-year-old male Singaporean who is a student at Anglo Chinese School (Independent) and was last in school on May 18

Imported cases

The six new cases were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival here, MOH said.

They were:

― A Singaporean and two permanent residents who returned from Bangladesh and India

― One long-term visit pass holder who came from the Philippines

― One work permit holder who came from Malaysia

― One short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia for a work project in Singapore

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 62,301.

Of these, 61,894 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 25 yesterday.

There are still 138 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and two are in critical condition under intensive care.

Another 235 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-four people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY