Covid-19: 10 cases from four households at Hougang block, including one infection detected from mass testing; 126 results pending

Residents living at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 queuing for a Covid-19 swab test at the block’s void deck on May 21, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 23 — It was the finding of nine confirmed Covid-19 cases from four different households — all from the same column of units on different floors — at Block 506 on Hougang Avenue 8 which spurred the authorities to test all residents living there.

From the mass testing exercise carried out on May 21 and 22, one more case, a household contact, was detected.

The 10 mostly tested positive while under quarantine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of National Development said in a joint press release today.

“This means that they have been isolated early and ring-fenced, and not likely to be moving around while being infectious.

“Nevertheless, MOH took all the necessary public health measures to prevent any further spread to the community,” said the ministries.

The ministries said that so far, the Hougang block is the only Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Singapore with infections found in more than two households.

Separately, at Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51, four Covid-19 cases have been found in two different households in the same block. All residents of this block will start to undergo testing from Sunday.

Referring to the cases identified at the Hougang block, which has 116 households, the authorities said they have established that the four units with confirmed cases are in the same stack.

The initial assessment is that it is “highly unlikely” that there was airborne transmission along the stack.

“Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission,” said the ministries.

The tests for 407 residents and visitors of the block have been concluded.

“Thus far, one individual was found to be positive for Covid-19 with 126 more test results pending,” said MOH, adding that more details will be provided later.

Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to stay home and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell, said the ministry.

Covid-19 testing for residents of block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51

MOH will also be conducting mandatory Covid-19 tests today and tomorrow for all 243 residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51.

Residents are advised to go to the Regional Screening Centre, housed at the former Coral Primary School, for testing.

Residents of the two blocks undergoing testing are allowed to leave their homes during this period.

“We are testing the residents in these two blocks as a precaution. The residents are not under quarantine. They are allowed to leave their homes and continue with activities allowed under the prevailing Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures.

“Delivery of goods and services such as cylinder gas, food and general repair works to their premises can still carry on with the appropriate safe management measures and wearing of masks.

“We strongly urge service providers to continue to extend their services to the residents and support our fellow Singaporeans,” said the ministries. — TODAY