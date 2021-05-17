Covid-19: One community cases, including 11 unlinked, among 28 new infections in Singapore

The community cases were among a total of 28 new Covid-19 cases reported today. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 17 — Singapore reported 21 new Covid-19 community infections today, 11 of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 10 were linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, two were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,613. — TODAY