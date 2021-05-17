Malay Mail

Covid-19: One community cases, including 11 unlinked, among 28 new infections in Singapore

Monday, 17 May 2021 05:53 PM MYT

The community cases were among a total of 28 new Covid-19 cases reported today. ― TODAY pic
SINGAPORE, May 17 — Singapore reported 21 new Covid-19 community infections today, 11 of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 10 were linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight. 

The community cases were among a total of 28 new Covid-19 cases reported today.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. 

Of the imported cases, two were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,613. — TODAY

