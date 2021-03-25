Singapore prohibits four weight loss products found to contain banned substance sibutramine

SINGAPORE, March 25 — The Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is alerting members of the public not to purchase or consume four weight loss products marketed online.

Contrary to the ingredients listed on the packaging, HSA, in a statement, said its analysis revealed that the products contained a banned substance, sibutramine.

According to HSA, sibutramine was a prescription-only weight loss medicine in Singapore but has been banned since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and strokes.

The four products are ‘Flash Slim’; ‘Leedee Botanical Beverage Mix Pineapple Juice Powder with African Mango’; ‘Quinn S Amyera’; and ‘Schocolite Double Chocolate Cookies Drink with Hoodia Gordinii Extract and L-Carnitine’.

HSA said it has worked with the platform administrators to promptly remove the affected listings and issued warnings to the respective sellers.

“All sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately,” it said.

HSA said it will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies products found to be adulterated with banned substances or potent medicinal ingredients.

Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to two years and/or fined up to S$10,000 (RM30,777), it said. — Bernama